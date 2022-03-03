American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $35.00. The stock traded as low as $18.79 and last traded at $18.80, with a volume of 184437 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.33.

Several other research firms have also commented on AEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.36.

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $848,843.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $1,627,799.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Robotti Robert increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 106,686 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,887 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day moving average is $25.43. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.39.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

