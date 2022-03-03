American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.870-$5.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.960. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AEP stock opened at $92.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $74.96 and a fifty-two week high of $91.68.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.65%.

A number of research firms have commented on AEP. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Electric Power from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.78.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $186,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $486,084.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,413 shares of company stock worth $1,180,630. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 412.8% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

