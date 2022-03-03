American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,608 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $8,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WBS. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Webster Financial by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Webster Financial by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $240,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WBS opened at $58.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.42. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.23. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 32.29%. The business had revenue of $316.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.28%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.71.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

