American International Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $8,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CMC Materials by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 363,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,775,000 after purchasing an additional 14,893 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of CMC Materials by 13.5% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,170,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of CMC Materials by 16.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of CMC Materials by 15.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 737,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,879,000 after buying an additional 97,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

In other CMC Materials news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 11,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.60, for a total transaction of $2,041,491.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Li sold 20,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.40, for a total value of $3,715,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,847 shares of company stock valued at $10,876,538. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $183.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.34 and a beta of 1.18. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.19 and a 1 year high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.96.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.31. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.60%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCMP. Seaport Global Securities lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho downgraded CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup upgraded CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.88.

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

