American International Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 490,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,884 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $8,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2,143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $16.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 44.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $19.59.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $116.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.76 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 242.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DOC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

