American International Group Inc. Sells 5,694 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 188,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,694 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $7,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 221,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 5.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,094,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,280,000 after purchasing an additional 55,466 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,958,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,074,000 after buying an additional 26,669 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 18.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 120,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 18,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter worth $404,000. 53.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

HE stock opened at $40.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.27. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $45.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

In related news, CEO Constance H. Lau sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total value of $166,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.