American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target Cut to $300.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.14.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $231.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $251.81 and a 200 day moving average of $268.93. American Tower has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,136 shares of company stock worth $2,403,276. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,716,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,202 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,702,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,789,646,000 after purchasing an additional 953,582 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,259,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 26.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,222,000 after buying an additional 900,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,713,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,397,000 after buying an additional 563,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

