American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 48,576 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in American Vanguard were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVD. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 95,722.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVD. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Vanguard in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised shares of American Vanguard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of NYSE AVD opened at $15.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $469.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.87. American Vanguard Co. has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $22.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is currently 11.27%.

American Vanguard Profile (Get Rating)

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.