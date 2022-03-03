American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) CMO Mary Modahl Sells 6,826 Shares

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) CMO Mary Modahl sold 6,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $26,894.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AMWL stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.78. 2,001,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,405,162. American Well Co. has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $24.92. The stock has a market cap of $918.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.28.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.93 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 69.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.28%. American Well’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Well during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Well by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Well in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMWL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Well from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Well has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

