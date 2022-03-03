American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Well Corp provides telehealth platform principally in the United States and globally. American Well Corp is based in BOSTON. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Well from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Well has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

Shares of NYSE:AMWL traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.78. The stock had a trading volume of 195,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,439,406. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average is $7.28. American Well has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $24.93. The stock has a market cap of $918.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.55.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.93 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 69.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.28%. American Well’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Well will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 121,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $702,790.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 11,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $72,228.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 482,478 shares of company stock valued at $2,973,408 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AtonRa Partners raised its stake in shares of American Well by 3.7% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 29,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of American Well by 8.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of American Well by 478.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,711,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,075 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Well by 313.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 957,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,039,000 after acquiring an additional 725,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American Well by 409.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,931,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,807 shares in the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

