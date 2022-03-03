Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.000-$1.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE COLD opened at $27.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of -231.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.31. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $25.27 and a one year high of $40.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.34.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $716.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.10 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -733.27%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COLD. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

