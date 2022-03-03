AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.01 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $3.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.04 and the lowest is $2.98. AmerisourceBergen posted earnings of $2.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full year earnings of $10.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.74 to $10.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $11.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.49 to $11.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AmerisourceBergen.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.58. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. The company had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ABC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.67.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $143.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. AmerisourceBergen has a 12 month low of $101.84 and a 12 month high of $144.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.87%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $3,426,420.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 14,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $1,935,148.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,970 shares of company stock worth $19,377,624 over the last three months. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABC. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile (Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AmerisourceBergen (ABC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.