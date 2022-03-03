Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Sold by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 65,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.09% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 27,670.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,967.5% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Copernicus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $101,000.

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 8,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $87,609.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,577 shares of company stock valued at $961,538 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on FOLD shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

Shares of FOLD opened at $8.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.60. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $12.63.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.13). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.98% and a negative return on equity of 87.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

