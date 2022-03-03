Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.44 Million

Equities research analysts expect Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) to announce $50.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Amplitude’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.30 million to $50.52 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amplitude will report full-year sales of $229.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $228.20 million to $231.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $306.20 million, with estimates ranging from $299.10 million to $314.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Amplitude.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.95 million. The firm’s revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMPL shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Amplitude from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of AMPL stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.82. 1,142,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,113,506. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.82. Amplitude has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $87.98.

In other Amplitude news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc purchased 1,824,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.13 per share, with a total value of $34,912,230.87. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $69,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,563,748 shares of company stock worth $49,947,941 and sold 65,228 shares worth $3,378,868.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Amplitude in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

