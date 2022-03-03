Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $64.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.63 million. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS.

Shares of AMRS stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.95. 158,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,474,083. Amyris has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $23.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.91.

In other Amyris news, Director James F. Mccann bought 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $99,354.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amyris by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,456,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,700,000 after buying an additional 35,963 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Amyris by 690.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,104,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,364 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Amyris by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,773,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,594,000 after purchasing an additional 346,923 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Amyris by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,334,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 63,304 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Amyris by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 789,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 455,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AMRS. StockNews.com raised Amyris to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

