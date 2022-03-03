Analysts Anticipate Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) to Announce -$0.61 EPS

Brokerages predict that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) will announce ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.67) and the highest is ($0.52). Catabasis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($2.70) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 77.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.
On average, analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($38.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($52.17) to ($24.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.83) to ($0.89). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.17.
Shares of ATXS opened at $6.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.39. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $22.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.13.
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, which is intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company was founded by Michael R. Jirousek, Jill C. Milne and Steven E. Shoelson on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
