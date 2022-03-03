Analysts Anticipate Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) to Announce -$0.61 EPS

Brokerages predict that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) will announce ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.67) and the highest is ($0.52). Catabasis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($2.70) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 77.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($38.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($52.17) to ($24.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.83) to ($0.89). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

Get Catabasis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,567 shares during the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATXS opened at $6.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.39. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $22.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.13.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, which is intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company was founded by Michael R. Jirousek, Jill C. Milne and Steven E. Shoelson on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (ATXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.