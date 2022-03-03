Analysts Anticipate FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for FTS International’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FTS International will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.38 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FTS International.

NYSE:FTSI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,483. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.35. FTS International has a 1 year low of $18.07 and a 1 year high of $30.09.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in FTS International in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in FTS International in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in FTS International by 561.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FTS International in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in FTS International in the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTS International Company Profile (Get Rating)

FTS International, Inc engages in the provision of oil and natural gas well completion services. Its services include pressure pumping, wire line and perforating, reservoir optimization, and equipment manufacturing. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

