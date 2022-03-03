Analysts Anticipate FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for FTS International’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that FTS International will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.38 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FTS International.
NYSE:FTSI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,483. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.35. FTS International has a 1 year low of $18.07 and a 1 year high of $30.09.
FTS International Company Profile (Get Rating)
FTS International, Inc engages in the provision of oil and natural gas well completion services. Its services include pressure pumping, wire line and perforating, reservoir optimization, and equipment manufacturing. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FTS International (FTSI)
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FTS International (FTSI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for FTS International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTS International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.