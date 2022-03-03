Analysts Anticipate Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) will post $0.59 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.57. Haemonetics reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $259.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on HAE. Citigroup lowered Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haemonetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Haemonetics by 58.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after purchasing an additional 35,716 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its stake in Haemonetics by 678.8% in the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 117,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after purchasing an additional 102,765 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Haemonetics by 39.7% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 408,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,863,000 after purchasing an additional 116,271 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Haemonetics by 130.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Haemonetics by 3.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 113,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HAE opened at $58.10 on Monday. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $125.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.27.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

