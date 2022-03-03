Analysts Anticipate Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.60 Million

Equities analysts expect Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) to report sales of $54.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.20 million. Mesa Laboratories posted sales of $37.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full-year sales of $180.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $179.60 million to $180.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $224.95 million, with estimates ranging from $221.90 million to $228.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mesa Laboratories.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 4.64%.

MLAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, CFO John Sakys sold 1,758 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.74, for a total transaction of $570,892.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $1,346,908.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,784,780. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 233.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after buying an additional 13,622 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,227,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

MLAB traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $253.64. 215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,426. Mesa Laboratories has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $333.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.20 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $286.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.76%.

About Mesa Laboratories (Get Rating)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mesa Laboratories (MLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.