Analysts Anticipate Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $657.55 Million

Brokerages forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) will post sales of $657.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $756.10 million and the lowest is $559.00 million. Newmark Group posted sales of $503.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full-year sales of $3.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Newmark Group had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $984.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Newmark Group’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NMRK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

In other Newmark Group news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick purchased 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $164,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.53 per share, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 286,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,931,370. Insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Newmark Group by 133.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 186,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 106,916 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Newmark Group by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 294,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after buying an additional 40,597 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Newmark Group by 290.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 337,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after buying an additional 251,093 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Newmark Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 264,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newmark Group stock traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $17.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,150,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,893. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.81. Newmark Group has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $19.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 1.09%.

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

