Analysts Anticipate Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) to Post $2.63 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $2.63 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.62 and the highest is $2.66. Skyworks Solutions reported earnings of $2.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full-year earnings of $11.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.24 to $11.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $12.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.17 to $13.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share.

SWKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.70.

Shares of SWKS stock traded up $3.77 on Wednesday, hitting $136.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,635,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,449. The firm has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.35. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $128.42 and a twelve month high of $204.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.97%.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $1,515,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total transaction of $228,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,500 shares of company stock worth $9,308,825. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,499,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $853,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,943 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,651,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $277,886,000 after acquiring an additional 822,844 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,962,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $323,307,000 after buying an additional 651,281 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,671,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $414,401,000 after purchasing an additional 501,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,037,527 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,102,000 after purchasing an additional 383,342 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

