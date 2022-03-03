Analysts Anticipate Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to Announce $1.72 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) will report $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the highest is $1.79. Stanley Black & Decker posted earnings of $3.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 45%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full-year earnings of $12.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $12.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $13.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $13.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SWK shares. Citigroup cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.80.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 431,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 11.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 496,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,101,000 after acquiring an additional 50,158 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 992.8% in the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 12,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 11,248 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,785,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,165,000 after acquiring an additional 8,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SWK stock traded up $6.27 on Wednesday, hitting $164.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,024,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,370. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $151.21 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.14%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

