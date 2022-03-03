Analysts Expect Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $694.99 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $694.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $688.27 million and the highest is $701.70 million. Boston Properties reported sales of $685.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full year sales of $2.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $731.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.00 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS.

BXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.27.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $2,543,213.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 221.7% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BXP opened at $122.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.74. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $99.47 and a 52-week high of $128.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 123.66%.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington.

