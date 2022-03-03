Analysts Expect Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.28 Million

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2022

Brokerages forecast that Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) will post sales of $10.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gambling.com Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.34 million and the lowest is $10.20 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gambling.com Group will report full-year sales of $42.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $42.30 million to $42.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $73.40 million, with estimates ranging from $72.50 million to $74.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gambling.com Group.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GAMB. Zacks Investment Research raised Gambling.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Gambling.com Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $592,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,106,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,391,000. Finally, Yarra Square Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $840,000. 8.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GAMB traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $9.79. 488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,364. Gambling.com Group has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $16.97. The company has a current ratio of 14.47, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.33.

About Gambling.com Group (Get Rating)

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gambling.com Group (GAMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB)

Receive News & Ratings for Gambling.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gambling.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.