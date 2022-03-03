Analysts Expect Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.28 Million

Brokerages forecast that Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) will post sales of $10.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gambling.com Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.34 million and the lowest is $10.20 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gambling.com Group will report full-year sales of $42.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $42.30 million to $42.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $73.40 million, with estimates ranging from $72.50 million to $74.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gambling.com Group.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GAMB. Zacks Investment Research raised Gambling.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Gambling.com Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $592,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,106,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,391,000. Finally, Yarra Square Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $840,000. 8.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GAMB traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $9.79. 488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,364. Gambling.com Group has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $16.97. The company has a current ratio of 14.47, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.33.

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

