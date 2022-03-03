Analysts Expect IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $124.78 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) will report $124.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for IBEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $124.61 million to $124.94 million. IBEX reported sales of $108.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that IBEX will report full-year sales of $492.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $492.54 million to $493.41 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $539.98 million, with estimates ranging from $536.83 million to $543.13 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover IBEX.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. IBEX had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IBEX. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on IBEX from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IBEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on IBEX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on IBEX from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IBEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Shares of NASDAQ IBEX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.04. 330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,185. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IBEX has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.29 million, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in IBEX by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 274,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in IBEX by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 21,923 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IBEX by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 86,995 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in IBEX in the 4th quarter valued at $1,803,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in IBEX by 13,027.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 406,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after acquiring an additional 403,857 shares in the last quarter. 35.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

