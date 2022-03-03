Analysts Expect Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.27 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) will post sales of $4.27 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Infosys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.33 billion and the lowest is $4.19 billion. Infosys posted sales of $3.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infosys will report full year sales of $16.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.22 billion to $16.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $18.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.94 billion to $19.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INFY. Susquehanna raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.91.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INFY. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 304.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Infosys stock opened at $22.59 on Thursday. Infosys has a 12-month low of $17.24 and a 12-month high of $26.39. The company has a market capitalization of $94.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.34.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

