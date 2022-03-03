Analysts Expect Isoray, Inc. (NYSE:ISR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect Isoray, Inc. (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Isoray’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Isoray also reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Isoray will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Isoray.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Isoray in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE:ISR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.34. The stock had a trading volume of 603 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,665. The company has a market capitalization of $48.88 million, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.98. Isoray has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $1.49.

About Isoray

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The firm focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.

