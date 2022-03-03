Analysts Expect Mastech Digital Inc (NYSE:MHH) to Post $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Mastech Digital Inc (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) will report $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mastech Digital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Mastech Digital reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mastech Digital will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mastech Digital.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastech Digital in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Mastech Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mastech Digital, Inc engages in the provision of digital transformation information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Data & Analytics Services, and Information Technology (IT) Staffing Services. The Data & Analytics Services segment delivers data management and analytics services to customers globally.
