Analysts Expect Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) to post $58.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Safehold’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $60.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $56.14 million. Safehold posted sales of $43.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safehold will report full-year sales of $258.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $248.17 million to $266.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $324.75 million, with estimates ranging from $306.59 million to $336.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Safehold.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $52.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.81 million. Safehold had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 4.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

SAFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Safehold in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Safehold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.51.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 6,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.59 per share, for a total transaction of $499,896.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 151,541 shares of company stock valued at $10,588,840 over the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Safehold by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,859,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,309,000 after purchasing an additional 351,663 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in Safehold by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,429,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,163,000 after purchasing an additional 151,919 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Safehold by 21.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,092,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,560,000 after purchasing an additional 195,805 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Safehold by 35.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 892,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,054,000 after purchasing an additional 234,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Safehold by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,732,000 after purchasing an additional 103,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAFE traded down $4.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.86. 146,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,225. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.38 and a beta of -0.12. Safehold has a 12 month low of $56.33 and a 12 month high of $95.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Safehold’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

