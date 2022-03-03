Analysts Expect The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.22 Million

Brokerages predict that The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) will post $16.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Princeton’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.00 million and the highest is $16.50 million. Bank of Princeton reported sales of $15.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Princeton will report full-year sales of $64.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $63.68 million to $64.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $65.98 million, with estimates ranging from $65.64 million to $66.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of Princeton.

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Bank of Princeton from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered Bank of Princeton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of BPRN traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.49. 2,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,260. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.59. Bank of Princeton has a 1-year low of $25.58 and a 1-year high of $32.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Princeton in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Bank of Princeton by 163.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Princeton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Princeton in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Bank of Princeton during the third quarter worth $272,000. Institutional investors own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

