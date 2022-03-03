Analysts Issue Forecasts for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.16). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.60. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 584.05% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $370.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 140.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

NYSE:SEAS opened at $68.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.92. SeaWorld Entertainment has a one year low of $41.94 and a one year high of $72.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 2.28.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEAS. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,142.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 1,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $137,556.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 9,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $571,584.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

