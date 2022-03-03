Analysts Offer Predictions for Main Street Capital Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MAIN)

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Main Street Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Main Street Capital’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

NYSE MAIN opened at $43.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.39. Main Street Capital has a 52-week low of $35.73 and a 52-week high of $47.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAIN. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Main Street Capital by 516.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 185,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 155,303 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the third quarter worth about $5,432,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Main Street Capital by 234.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 179,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 125,787 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Main Street Capital by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,580,000 after purchasing an additional 113,098 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the second quarter worth about $4,524,000. 17.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.86%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

