Analysts Set American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Price Target at $34.21

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.36.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEO. StockNews.com upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

AEO traded down $2.79 on Monday, reaching $18.54. The company had a trading volume of 399,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,187,058. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $19.22 and a one year high of $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.99 and a 200-day moving average of $25.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.39.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $1,627,799.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $848,843.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 256.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 197.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.