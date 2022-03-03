Analysts Set Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) PT at $574.80

Shares of Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $574.80.

ATLKY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Atlas Copco from SEK 465 to SEK 486 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Pareto Securities upgraded Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Atlas Copco from SEK 675 to SEK 568 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Atlas Copco in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATLKY traded up $1.28 on Monday, reaching $50.32. The company had a trading volume of 386,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,712. Atlas Copco has a twelve month low of $47.46 and a twelve month high of $71.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlas Copco will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

