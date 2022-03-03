Analysts Set Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Price Target at $66.61

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.61.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,974,274,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 311.2% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 16,987,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $908,980,000 after acquiring an additional 12,856,497 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 30.0% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,604,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,351,000 after acquiring an additional 6,829,447 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,508,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,432,000. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BAM traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.36. The company had a trading volume of 34,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,034. The company has a market cap of $89.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.30. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52 week low of $40.30 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.34 and its 200 day moving average is $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 3.19%. On average, research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 23.43%.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

