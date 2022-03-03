Analysts Set Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Price Target at $233.83

Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $233.83.

Several research analysts have commented on CGJTF shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Cargojet from C$201.00 to C$203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of Cargojet stock opened at $146.63 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.42. Cargojet has a 12-month low of $113.90 and a 12-month high of $180.00.

Cargojet, Inc provides air cargo transportation services. The firm provides aircrafts to customers on an adhoc charter basis operating between points in Canada, the USA and other international destinations. It also offers scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers across North America, to the Caribbean, and to Europe.

