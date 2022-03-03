Analysts Set DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Target Price at $130.86

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.86.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth $3,275,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth $4,263,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 327.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,260,000 after buying an additional 298,187 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 49,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,034,000 after buying an additional 8,319 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 250.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 35,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after buying an additional 25,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

DVA traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $112.67. 12,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,616. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19. DaVita has a one year low of $94.38 and a one year high of $136.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DaVita will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

