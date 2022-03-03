Analysts Set Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Target Price at $290.91

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $290.91.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $325.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $281.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of NYSE EFX traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $224.39. 22,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,494. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.22. Equifax has a one year low of $162.81 and a one year high of $300.11. The company has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 1.49.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 26.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Equifax will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.87%.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total value of $4,150,606.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Equifax by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after buying an additional 24,756 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 13.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Equifax by 29.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equifax during the second quarter valued at about $3,991,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Equifax during the second quarter valued at about $31,257,000. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

