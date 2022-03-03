Analysts Set Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) Price Target at $12.33

Shares of Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

Several analysts have commented on the company. assumed coverage on Hyzon Motors in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities cut Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Hyzon Motors in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hyzon Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of HYZN traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.30. The stock had a trading volume of 877,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,128. Hyzon Motors has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $12.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Hyzon Motors in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Hyzon Motors by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hyzon Motors by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 434,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the third quarter worth $66,000. 12.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hyzon Motors

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

