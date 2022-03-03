Analysts Set Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) PT at $2,050.88

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,541.10.

RIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Liberum Capital lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,200 ($69.77) to GBX 5,100 ($68.43) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth $393,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,138,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,364 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $797,000. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RIO traded down $0.46 on Monday, reaching $83.08. The stock had a trading volume of 138,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,908,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.13 and a 200 day moving average of $69.68. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $59.58 and a twelve month high of $95.97.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $4.785 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

