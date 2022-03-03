Analysts Set Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) PT at $134.30

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.30.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen downgraded Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research lowered Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Zendesk stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $123.13. The stock had a trading volume of 57,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of -63.36 and a beta of 1.09. Zendesk has a fifty-two week low of $87.90 and a fifty-two week high of $155.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.81 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.60% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. Zendesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zendesk will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $70,466.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $820,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,093 shares of company stock worth $17,563,387 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Zendesk by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,666,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,529,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743,356 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 7.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,284,258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $847,844,000 after purchasing an additional 505,630 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Zendesk by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,695,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,413,000 after purchasing an additional 316,453 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Zendesk by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,108,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $219,918,000 after purchasing an additional 87,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zendesk by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,885,000 after buying an additional 180,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.