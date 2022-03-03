Analysts Set Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Price Target at $22.00

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.14.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of ZUO stock traded down $1.11 on Monday, reaching $14.29. The company had a trading volume of 88,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,020. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 2.17. Zuora has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $23.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day moving average is $18.01.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.14. Zuora had a negative net margin of 24.76% and a negative return on equity of 45.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zuora news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $75,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $200,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 158,805 shares of company stock worth $2,869,196. 12.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 735.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 349.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

