Analyzing Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX) and Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF)

Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX – Get Rating) and Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Altex Industries has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Birchcliff Energy has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Altex Industries and Birchcliff Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altex Industries $40,000.00 31.14 -$80,000.00 N/A N/A Birchcliff Energy $743.90 million 1.97 $247.72 million N/A N/A

Birchcliff Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Altex Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Altex Industries and Birchcliff Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altex Industries -119.30% -6.67% -3.09% Birchcliff Energy 33.26% 19.66% 11.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Altex Industries and Birchcliff Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altex Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Birchcliff Energy 0 0 9 0 3.00

Birchcliff Energy has a consensus target price of $9.39, suggesting a potential upside of 70.40%. Given Birchcliff Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Birchcliff Energy is more favorable than Altex Industries.

Summary

Birchcliff Energy beats Altex Industries on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altex Industries (Get Rating)

Altex Industries, Inc. is a holding company, which, through its subsidiary, owns interests, including working interests, in productive onshore oil and gas properties. It also buys and sells oil and gas properties and participates in the drilling of exploratory and development wells, and in recompletions of existing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Birchcliff Energy (Get Rating)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A. Siemens, James W. Surbey, and A. Jeffery Tonken on July 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

