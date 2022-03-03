Analyzing Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) and GlobeImmune (OTCMKTS:GBIM)

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX – Get Rating) and GlobeImmune (OTCMKTS:GBIM – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Athenex and GlobeImmune’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athenex -124.24% -94.71% -38.05% GlobeImmune N/A N/A N/A

Athenex has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GlobeImmune has a beta of -261.94, suggesting that its stock price is 26,294% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Athenex and GlobeImmune, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Athenex 0 5 1 0 2.17 GlobeImmune 0 0 0 0 N/A

Athenex presently has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 555.07%. Given Athenex’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Athenex is more favorable than GlobeImmune.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Athenex and GlobeImmune’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athenex $144.39 million 0.64 -$146.18 million ($1.46) -0.58 GlobeImmune N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

GlobeImmune has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Athenex.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.1% of Athenex shares are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of Athenex shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.5% of GlobeImmune shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Athenex beats GlobeImmune on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Athenex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Athenex, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs. The Global Supply Chain Platform segment provides supply of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) for clinical and commercial efforts. The Commercial Platform segment involves the sale and marketing of specialty drugs and market development of proprietary drugs. The company was founded by Lyn M. Dyster and David G. Hangauer in November 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

GlobeImmune Company Profile (Get Rating)

GlobeImmune, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of therapeutic products for cancer and infectious diseases based on its proprietary Tarmogen platform. The company was founded by Donald Bellgrau, Richard C. Duke, and Alex Franzusoff on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

