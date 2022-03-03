Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.85% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.10.

Shares of Anaplan stock opened at $46.67 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.15. Anaplan has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $70.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -36.46 and a beta of 1.86.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $162.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.79 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 66.57% and a negative net margin of 33.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 36,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $1,672,854.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $39,059.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,724 shares of company stock valued at $6,435,667 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAN. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Anaplan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,099,000. Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Anaplan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,359,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Anaplan by 2,565.5% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,779,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,735 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in Anaplan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,311,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Anaplan by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,030,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,813,000 after acquiring an additional 706,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

