Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $162.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.79 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 66.57%. Anaplan’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Anaplan updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Anaplan stock opened at $46.67 on Thursday. Anaplan has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $70.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.46 and a beta of 1.86.

In related news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $460,192.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $1,399,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,724 shares of company stock valued at $6,435,667 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,360,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,629,000 after buying an additional 293,023 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Anaplan by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 32,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 209.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLAN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.65.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

