Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES CORP. is an emerging biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel drug targets for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. The company’s proprietary SIGMACEPTOR Discovery Platform involves the rational drug design of compounds that fulfill specific criteria based on unmet market needs and new scientific advances. Selected drug candidates demonstrate high, non-exclusive affinity for sigma receptors, which are involved in the modulation of multiple cellular biochemical signaling pathways. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on AVXL. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 25th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.33.

AVXL stock opened at $10.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.98. The company has a market capitalization of $821.17 million, a P/E ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 0.72. Anavex Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $31.50.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,262,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,254,000 after purchasing an additional 829,565 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 48.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,071,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,794 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,297,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,496,000 after acquiring an additional 99,262 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 706,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,251,000 after acquiring an additional 23,625 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 515,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 16,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

