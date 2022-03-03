Anchor Protocol (ANC) Trading Up 45.1% Over Last Week

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $4.75 or 0.00011174 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded 45.1% higher against the US dollar. Anchor Protocol has a total market cap of $1.23 billion and approximately $388.70 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Anchor Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000196 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00010001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00008077 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Coin Profile

ANC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 258,585,830 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Buying and Selling Anchor Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anchor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anchor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anchor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.