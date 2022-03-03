Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Sets New 52-Week High at $45.73

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.73 and last traded at $45.60, with a volume of 568933 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.88.

ANDE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stephens upgraded Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Andersons from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.48. Andersons had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 0.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.45%.

In other Andersons news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 8,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total value of $350,138.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $36,236.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,330 shares of company stock worth $4,104,089. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Andersons by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,529,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,057,000 after purchasing an additional 353,839 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Andersons by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,110,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,182,000 after acquiring an additional 24,825 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in Andersons by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,002,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,901,000 after acquiring an additional 76,914 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Andersons by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 718,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Andersons by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 718,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,798,000 after acquiring an additional 66,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

About Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE)

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

