Andrew Moor Sells 1,300 Shares of Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Stock

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.51, for a total transaction of C$100,763.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,071,280.79.

Andrew Moor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 10th, Andrew Moor sold 4,100 shares of Equitable Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.64, for a total transaction of C$318,324.00.

Shares of EQB stock traded up C$1.08 on Wednesday, hitting C$76.28. The stock had a trading volume of 33,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,760. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$72.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$100.61. Equitable Group Inc. has a 52-week low of C$60.06 and a 52-week high of C$84.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.85%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Equitable Group to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$88.50 price objective on shares of Equitable Group in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$88.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$102.69.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

